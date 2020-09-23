Tauranga teenager Bryan Murray, 17, has impressed both his seniors and peers at a Blue

Light Life Skills camp.

Bryan walked away with two of the three top awards at the camp, held at the Burnham Defence Force Base in Christchurch from September 14 to 18.

He beat an exceptional group of young people from across New Zealand to claim the Merit Award and Peers Choice Award at the week-long residential course.

Blue Light Life Skills co-ordinator Kayla Murphy said the Overall Merit Award was given to the most improved student on the course while the Peer Choice Award went to the student who has been an integral member of the team and camp as a whole.

"Bryan showed consistency in friendship, encouragement, participation and respect in winning this award, against some strong competition by other students."

This highly successful programme has been run by New Zealand Blue Light in partnership with NZ Defence Force for the last 11 years and has adventure-based experiential learning as a key part of the programme.

It provides 14-17-year olds critical life skills such as self-development, self-control and

teamwork which enables them to be successful in their homes, schools, communities, and

employment.

Up to 12 courses are held each year in Auckland, Central North Island and Burnham.

For more information about the Blue Light Life Skills camps visit www.bluelight.co.nz.