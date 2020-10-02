Candidates have shared their views on key issues including the referenda. Photo / File

As the 2020 general election fast approaches, candidates in the Waiariki Maori electorate were asked for their views on key issues

Tāmati Coffey, 40, incumbent, Labour Party

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hannah Tamaki, 59, minister and mentor, Vision Party

Rawiri Waititi, age not provided, relationships manager Te Whānau ā Apanui, The Māori Party

Ema Williams, 47, business owner and consultant, Advance NZ