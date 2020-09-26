As the 2020 general election fast approaches, candidates in the Coromandel general electorate were asked for their views on key issues including transport, health, the upcoming referenda, Covid-19 recovery and more. Here's what they had

Nathaniel Blomfield, 42, landscaper, Labour Party

Michael Egleton, 49, commercial manager/ blueberry farmer, New Conservative

Pamela Grealey, age not provided, business consultant, Green Party

Steve Hart, 66, ecology architect, NZ Outdoors Party

Rob Hunter, 60, small business owner, The Opportunities Party

Scott Simpson, 60, incumbent MP, National Party

Bob Wessex, age not provided, Not A Party