As the 2020 general election fast approaches, candidates in the Coromandel general electorate were asked for their views on key issues including transport, health, the upcoming referenda, Covid-19 recovery and more. Here's what they had to say.

Labour candidate Nathaniel Bloomfield. Photo / Supplied

Nathaniel Blomfield, 42, landscaper, Labour Party

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

I grew up on the Thames coast, moving to Tairua after finishing secondary school in Thames, and have worked in the area most of my life. I love the diverse cultures, landscapes, and communities, of the region. I know that I can be a real representative for Coromandel in parliament.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

A concern in Coromandel is infrastructure not keeping up with the demand of town populations. The Government's three waters reform programme provides an opportunity for local councils to work with govt to upgrade water infrastructure without having to increase rates. Similar upgrades to Infrastructure were recently part funded in Omokoroa.

Top priorities for health

Growing up with my whole family working in Thames hospital, and my first job being there as an orderly, rural health services are important to me. I would love to see the decentralization of some services away from Waikato and Auckland hospitals, and back to Thames, and primary health centres.

Top priorities for education

We need to continue the upgrading of infrastructure in our schools, and the roll out of fees-free tertiary education. Fees free and free apprenticeships remove barriers, so more New Zealanders can up skill and fill shortages in the workforce throughout NZ.

Top priorities for transport

Coromandel has a lot of narrow, and winding, country roads. I would like to see more of what we have started in places like state highway 2 between Waihi and Katikati, where they are widening the road and installing safety upgrades. Putting the emphasis on saving lives rather than commute times.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

The best response is a strong health response! Stamping out the virus means our economy gets going faster. Our five-point plan is in motion! Investing in our people, creating jobs, supporting those that need it and, helping businesses towards a sustainable economy, positioning New Zealand as a trading nation with sustainable products.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

I support the people of New Zealand getting to vote. Personally until recently, I was undecided, but my belief we all have the right to choose what happens with our bodies, and my concerns with the bill were addressed in the select committee process has me siding with a yes vote.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

I think the chance we have to place controls around the sale of cannabis, to achieve better health outcomes within the community, then also use revenue from those controlled sales to fund drug education and rehabilitation is too good to pass up so I will be voting yes.

Advance NZ candidate Tony Brljevich. Photo / Supplied

Tony Brljevich, age not provided, engineer, Advance NZ

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

Advanced NZ's focus is returning the power to the people. To achieve this, we will write a people's constitution, implement binding referenda on matters of national importance and introduce transparency and accountability measures for all MPs and Government departments.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

The best thing Advance NZ can do for the electorate is to reinstate proper democracy for the people. Farming is a large part of our electorate and Advance NZ stands with our farmers who are under attack by successive governments. We all eat food, so we need to support our farmers.

Top priorities for health

Prevention rather than intervention is the health goal for Advance NZ. People have been asking for alternative cancer and seizure therapies that work for other countries but are denied in New Zealand. We will bring them here. We are opposed to mandatory vaccinations.

Top priorities for education

My top priority for education is to make schools education centres, not indoctrination centres. Children must be taught how to think – not what to think.

Top priorities for transport

My top priorities for transport issues are safety, better planning for growth so we are not always playing catch-up on transportation infrastructure, and replacing one-lane bridges.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

The Covid-19 fatality rate is considerably lower than first predicted. Advance NZ would ensure the vulnerable are protected without shutting down society. We would help recovery by ending lockdowns and border restrictions on asymptomatic visitors once our new mitigation and support strategies are implemented. View these on our website Advancenz.org.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

I do not support the End of Life Choice Act 2019. This Act is open to abuse and I expect it will morph like the abortion legislation.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

I do not support the Cannabis Legislation and Control Bill. I believe this will create a raft of social issues in much the same way alcohol has. Why would we go there again?

New Conservative candidate Michael Egleton. Photo / Supplied

Michael Egleton, 49, commercial manager/ blueberry farmer, New Conservative

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

New Conservative seeks to defend and strengthen democracy, treat every New Zealander as having intrinsic worth and support the family unit in its role of shaping our future society. I offer to serve the Coromandel electorate with the aim of seeing both the people and the land flourish.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

New Conservative believes tour rural communities are the backbone of our economy. They have supported us and we as a nation need to support and not vilify them. New Conservative will seek to work with our rural communities for long term, home grown, pollution solutions and growth.

Top priorities for health

Too often politicians equate healthcare with medical care. New Conservative is committed to building the health of New Zealanders through education and supporting individuals to take personal responsibility of their physical, emotional, spiritual and mental health; while making medical care more easily accessible especially to rural communities.

Top priorities for education

While maintaining quality academics, our education system needs to reflect the unique character of New Zealand and its current and future economic and societal needs. It also must cater to a broader range of giftings in students. Trades, horticultural and agricultural training and relationship skills need greater emphasis in schools.

Top priorities for transport

SH2 has long been identified as a bottle neck to continued economic development for the region. Katikati has long needed a bypass. Many of the single lane bridges throughout the Coromandel district need to be replaced with two-way bridges.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

New Zealand has borrowed a lot of money which must be retained through wise, intentional investment. Investment should include greater recycling capabilities. High waste or non-essential imported goods should be taxed. We need to pull out of international agreements which drain the economy and invest in domestic pollution solutions.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

I will be voting no. This Act is a thin edge of a wedge. Palliative care will suffer, medical practitioners do not need this burden and the chronically ill are left vulnerable to coercion. All and every life is important.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

I will be voting no. Cannabis is a powerful drug which requires medical oversight. Often those who self-medicate with cannabis are "canaries" for society saying all is not well. We need to hear their voices: not medicate their silence.

Green Party candidate Pamela Grealey. Photo / Supplied

Pamela Grealey, age not provided, business consultant, Green Party

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

At the heart of the Green Party is a commitment to Te Tiriti and four key principles; ecological wisdom, social responsibility, appropriate decision-making, and non-violence. Never have these principles been more relevant. We'll work hard to ensure an Aotearoa where we all have what we need to live good lives.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

We'll continue to stand up for our environment and our people, with strong leadership on climate change, fresh and marine water and conservation land. We'll push for green jobs to create a resilient employment base and use our Poverty Action Plan to tackle inequality.

Top priorities for health

We will ensure everyone can access healthcare services, regardless of their ability to pay, at the earliest stage possible. This includes working towards providing adequate funding for community-based care, increasing resources for wellness and preventative health measures, researching and planning for the impacts of climate change on health and disease.

Top priorities for education

We must fix the inequalities in our education system so every child is treated fairly and can thrive. We've made a start by supporting increased funding for school lunches, te reo in schools, the Ongoing Resourcing Scheme for high-needs children, English language teaching, and restorative justice approaches in schools.

Top priorities for transport

The Green Party is the only political party that will stop building unnecessary motorways that create urban sprawl and support polluting cars. In government, we've reprioritised low carbon options in transport planning. In the recent New Zealand Upgrade Programme, we negotiated $1.6 billion for sustainable transport, cycling, and walking infrastructure.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

The government will be investing in the recovery so let's make sure this money is spent on tackling climate change and creating the jobs that support this. We must embrace a circular economy improving our waste management and move our tourism industry to an eco-based model.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

I support the Green Party's belief that New Zealanders who have a terminal illness should be able to choose the way their life ends in a supported and open way, to have dignity at the end of their life, provided there are very clear safeguards. I will be voting yes.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

I will be voting yes. People are going to use it anyway and the important outcomes from legalisation are regulation of the supply chain, the opportunity to impose a legal duty of care and standards of potency. Funds can then be ring-fenced for care and support.

NZ Outdoors Party candidate Steve Hart. Photo / Supplied

Steve Hart, 66, ecology architect, NZ Outdoors Party

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

NZ's culture and a large percentage of our income is generated through the outdoors. Sport, tourism, our passions are outdoors. It is our Kiwi heritage. We will enrich it eliminating poisons and toxins while ensuring greater freedoms and choice. Our country has been stolen we will take it back.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

Coromandel has many small towns thriving on small business. The Outdoors Party will increase support for all small business creating thriving neighbourhoods, communities and region. Our economics policy focuses on local ism supported by cooperatives and commons. We must rebuild our local ism and thrive.

Top priorities for health

The health of a nation guides and builds the nation. We must support all complimentary streams from hemp to ayurvedic. Our agriculture must also recognise the huge opportunity in producing nutrient-rich, mineral-dense food through Ecological Agriculture, for all to be richer growing richness. Free health for all citizens.

Top priorities for education

We must allow our children to engage in outdoor pursuits being enriched by our landscapes while offering greater diversification in all streams without indoctrination. Ecological Agriculture will be our future to offer all the richness it teaches us. We must recognise such as a core subject in all schools.

Top priorities for transport

Major arterial routes must be excellent four-lane highways. Transport technology is evolving to greater efficiency we support research and development coupled with community and business summits exploring best options, and build them. We must also develop our considerable oil reserves for NZ, not the global cabal.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

Covid effects will be dramatic offering a huge opportunity to build far greater layers on community vitality to thrive. Coupled with honest truth of the whole sorry manipulated hoax we must rid the swamp of foreign corporate fascist tyranny sucking this country dry.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

Euthanasia supports our freedom of choice for all individuals. Although life is paramount I myself have instructed my family to turn off my life support if such ever occurs.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

Cannabis must be decriminalised and recognised as a huge beneficial product through all layers of society. That reality is proven. Applying equally to hemp the opportunity to develop the industry is huge for all to be enriched and healthier.

Opportunities Party candidate Rob Hunter. Photo / Supplied

Rob Hunter, 60, small business owner, The Opportunities Party

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

Voters should support TOP because we have the most balanced approach to environmental, economic and social issues in New Zealand. This approach will allow NZ to succeed in the changing world we are currently experiencing. We focus on Universal Basic Income, housing, small business and a climate-friendly recovery.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

When I am elected I will work to bring more information and transparency about government policy and issues to the electorate. This will mean spending time up and down the electorate talking to people on an ongoing basis. Much like the candidate meetings currently under way.

Top priorities for health

We're aiming to strengthen public healthcare and make primary healthcare more affordable. There will be a tax on sugar and junk food. TOP will increase investment in mental healthcare and improve access to dental care. In the Coromandel there is a need to review emergency services access including the helicopter.

Top priorities for education

Education starts with Early Childhood Education, which will improve equity, benefit childhood development and build stronger communities. We will restore the status of teachers as professionals and refocus the Ministry of Education to better support teaching and learning, and encourage schools to work together rather than compete for resources.

Top priorities for transport

Transport issues in the Coromandel electorate are unique. Many smaller roads with significant seasonal problems. No promises should be made but there is a need to address what needs to be done within the existing processes to prioritise SH2, single-lane bridges and the development of a transport strategy for Coromandel.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

As we recover TOP will focus on support for small businesses, which are key in the Coromandel, and to taking the opportunity to address and implement Climate-friendly change. This will focus on reduction in emissions from transport, agriculture and heating along with sensible decisions around adaptation to climate change.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

This referendum is very much a personal decision and TOP will work to implement the outcome of the referendum.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

Saying yes would hopefully see the end of synthetic cannabis on our streets and would bring the industry out into the open. I worry we do not seem to have any rules for acceptable limits for driving or in the workplace, nor do we have access to quick testing methods.

National Party candidate Scott Simpson. Photo / Supplied

Scott Simpson, 60, incumbent MP, National Party

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

A Party Vote for National is a vote for a return to stable and effective Government. Covid-19 has changed the face of New Zealand and the world. The next Parliament will be confronted with the most challenging economic crisis our country has experienced. Tough times call for touch leadership.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

National has committed to building a new four-lane highway from Katikati to Tauranga and including a bypass. We'll build the new road along SH2 from Pokeno to Manga tar ata. We'll replace the three one-lane bridges at Tairua. We'll create a Coromandel National Park on existing Department of Conservation estate land on the Peninsula.

Top priorities for health

Coromandel has the highest number of 65-plus voters of any electorate. Because we are such a mature electorate the provision and easy access to primary health care is a big local issue. Restoring support is my main health goal. National will ensure the Whitianga emergency rescue helicopter returns this summer.

Top priorities for education

Ensuring schools in the electorate all have the resources and facilities they need is my main priority. Our electorate is well served by dedicated professional teaching staff, committed Board of Trustee members and engaged parents who want nothing the best. I'll continue to support them every step of the way.

Top priorities for transport

See above about roading and bridges.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

New Zealand needs a strong government that understands a post Covid-19 recovery will be led by a strong, vibrant economy. We can't keep borrowing billions and billions of dollars, hoping for a better outcome. NZ needs a plan. Judith Collins and National have the experience and team to do it.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

I will vote in favour because the legislation proposes a caring, ethical and needed option for those who may choose it.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

I will vote against legalising recreational use of cannabis because over the years I've seen too much of the damage it does to individuals, families and communities.

Not a Party candidate Bob Wessex. Photo / Supplied

Bob Wessex, age not provided, Not A Party

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

Do not vote for me. A political class living in luxury while creating an underclass of debt slaves is unacceptable. We, the people, have the tools necessary to govern ourselves. I cannot save you. Take back your power and save yourselves. It is time.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

I will do nothing for you. You are not stupid. You are not incompetent. You are not amoral. You can make your own decisions. Make very sure that you do NOT vote for me. I will not save you. Save yourselves. Govern yourselves.

Top priorities for health

Not A Party has no policies. Honesty is the best policy. Post-Covid healthcare questions are gnarly. How competent are healthcare professionals really? Can we protect our elderly against the deadly effects of social transmission? Who do we trust to deliver our mail, our pizza, our groceries? Who is really sick?

Top priorities for education

I think that truancy is about to get worse. The shutdown opened children's eyes to alternative learning methods. How are they going to react to being forced back to stultifying classrooms knowing the joy and excitement of discovering free, pertinent, up-to-date, information on the net? #SomeoneShouldDoSomething

Top priorities for transport

In August 2016 Domino's New Zealand launched a groundbreaking drone delivery service. In the same year an Australian drone company transported vaccines to remote areas of Vanuatu. In 2019, in America, a kidney was delivered to a hospital and successfully transplanted. Drones are the future of transport. Roads are irrelevant.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

We've survived shipwrecks, volcanoes, World Wars, mining disasters, plane crashes, earthquakes, fires, rail accidents, economic crises, massacres. We will recover. We always do.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

My parents aren't rich enough to be accepted into New Zealand so my concerns about 'end of life' don't apply. Everyone should have the freedom to make informed decisions.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

Plant-based substances are as old as the hills - aspirin, penicillin, digoxin etc. Could depression – the scourge of the Western world – and family violence – the shame of society - be alleviated by a plant which elevates mood while soothing the soul? My opinion is unnecessary. Vote with your heart.

David Olsen, the Act Party candidate for the Coromandel electorate did not want to provide responses to the questions.