A new playground and pump track has been completed at Hartford Avenue Reserve for the community in Pāpāmoa Beach.

Tauranga City Council General Manager of Community Services Gareth Wallis said it was wonderful to hear so many young people were out enjoying the new facilities.

"So far we've had some great feedback from nearby residents and kids. Now we're in level one, we're letting everyone know this project is complete," he said.

The specifically designed low-impact pump track for bikes, scooters and skateboards has been constructed as a one-way track. It runs in an anti-clockwise direction with the outside loop suitable for advanced riders and the inside for beginners.

The new fit for purpose playground was inspired by the Legend of Mangatawa, 'Three Whales'. It includes a new colour scheme to complement the natural environment (ocean, harbour and hills).

The new equipment includes:

- Tower and slide

- Whale rocker

- Carousel

- Seesaw

-A play area for toddlers

- Swings

The council thanked the local community and Tahatai Coast School for their ideas, inspiration and close collaboration on the design for this project.