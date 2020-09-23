COMMENT:

Well, here we are again at level 1.

An event deemed not newsworthy enough for TVNZ 1 to break from its broadcast of Emmerdale on Monday when the alert level change was announced but hugely significant for the rest of us.

Industries have been crying out for a change in levels for several weeks, with level 2 restrictions crippling some businesses.

The most significant change to life for the rest of us in New Zealand is that we can get together again.

Events such as weddings, funerals, sporting events, concerts, clubs, church congregations can all now take place.

One such event where thousands are expected to get together is Rotorua's marathon.

The marathon, set to take place this weekend, is a race that is fixed on many runners' calendars but organisers this year have made the controversial decision to exclude runners from Auckland, citing level 2 restrictions are still in place even though they are allowed to travel.

In the past Aucklanders have good-naturedly suffered through jokes referring to them as jafas and other potshots but sadly, they are now seen by some as pariahs.

The Ministry of Health is warning that hospitality, tourism and transport workers in parts of the country where Aucklanders are likely to visit in large numbers should be prepared to be tested if they need to.

While we should all still remain vigilant, is it sad that Aucklanders should be targeted as potential lepers.

I was saddened to read last week that an Auckland couple was turned away at a pizzeria in Dunedin after it was discovered where they were from.

The couple say they were not a health risk, but the restaurant refused to budge on its stance.

This is wrong. Surely level 2 restrictions mean a restaurant or any other establishment should be able to serve its customers safely – regardless of where they're from?

I opined last week that Covid is a tricky, sneaky virus and now is not the time to relax, but we can still be kind and treat our Auckland visitors with respect and hospitality.

The reality is that we need Aucklanders. We need them to spend their money in the regions – not just Auckland. And we should be doing all we can to help them do that.

