COMMENT:

When a school installs cameras, the details should be available on the school's website, and maybe even noted in a school's prospectus.

But not for any reason other than to avoid any confusion over the intention and purpose of those cameras.

Otumoetai College has hit the headlines after concerns were raised over their wall-mounted cameras inside student toilets, installed 20 months ago.

A mum says her daughters, who attend the school, will not be using the toilets until they are taken down - claiming the cameras are able to capture vision from inside the cubicles.

The school refutes her claim, saying the cameras only show students entering and exiting the toilets, did not capture any vision inside cubicles and pupils' privacy was not at stake.

For anyone looking for information about the school's cameras, their website mentions their use of the CCTV cameras at the school, highlighting classrooms, hallways and public spaces where there has been ongoing vandalism or damage and other means of prevention have not been effective.

Toilets obviously fall into the realm of the public spaces but perhaps they could add - could include toilets - into that just to make it absolutely clear to avoid shock and setting the tone that the school had nothing to hide.

Some people will be dead set against cameras in schools. The "Big Brother" is watching situation, the lack of trust for young adults at the school, and invasion of privacy will all likely be some of the cons highlighted by those against them.

But I, for one, am not. Actually, I'm supportive of it.

At the end of the day, and assuming these cameras really can not see into the stalls, they offer more protection for the students, and the school itself.

When I was at high school, a lot happened in toilet blocks. Some students smoked cigarettes, some defaced property, some were bullied and some even sat there during the lunch breaks wanting to avoid the masses because they had no friends of their own.

With cameras, all of that could be picked up, which could only improve students' high school experience.

As a parent, if my child sought solace in a bathroom out of loneliness or fear, or was picked on while simply going to the bathroom I'd feel better knowing cameras could help shine a light on those negative experiences.

Having cameras in a bathroom would also surely ensure the bathrooms remained cleaner overall, deterring graffiti and other misuses of the space, which is obviously another benefit.

Otumoetai College principal Russell Gordon told NZME his school's cameras only showed the wash bay areas and did not capture any vision inside cubicles. He said the aim was to ensure safety for the students.

Call me naive but I'm confident of that being the case.