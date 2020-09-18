The All Blacks are heading to Whakatāne next week, as they prepare for the Bledisloe Cup tests and Investec Rugby Championship.

The squad will be based in the town from Monday to Wednesday - and rugby fans are invited to a public training session at 9.45am on September 22 at Rugby Park Whakatāne - that will go ahead if Whakatāne is at Covid-19 alert level 1.

In a press release this afternoon, captain Sam Cane said: "We're all looking forward to coming to Whakatāne to begin our prep for the test season."

"Being from the Bay [of Plenty], I know there'll be a lot of support so it'll be cool to catch up with everyone."

Whakatāne mayor Judy Turner said it was "exciting news for the people of the Whakatāne district".

"The All Blacks are such a huge inspiration to us all for so many reasons. After the double blow of the Whakaari eruption and Covid-19 this is just the injection of energy that we need. We can't wait to show them our manaakitanga and host them in our rohe."

The All Blacks will also hold a camp in Hamilton the following week before assembling on October 5 in Wellington to prepare for the first Bledisloe Cup Test on October 11.

The All Blacks play the second test against the Wallabies at Eden Park on October 18.