Many people know how difficult it is find a home to rent in Te Puke.

A report by Colab, called Housing Stress in Te Puke, published last year confirmed it.

On the back of the report, EmpowermentNZ is taking action to give people looking for somewhere to live a leg up.

Social worker Tangi Walker says, after reading the report, the idea of offering something to those looking for rental accommodation appealed to her.

"We were in a meeting with Jo (Wills) from Sustainability Options and she happened to mention a programme that had been previously run by Tauranga Salvation Army called R2R (ready to rent)," she says.

"It just sparked something in me so I asked if we could follow it up and see what it involved because I really wanted to give it a go."

A five week pilot has now been run.

The programme covers a range of areas including how to be a tenant, how to have a healthy home, rights and responsibilities, how much money is needed and how to be application-ready.

"At the end of programme they get a certificate that doesn't guarantee them a house, but it shows when they go to find one that they've invested, that they've taken the time to educate themselves."

Tangi approached organisations and businesses to speak about the various subjects including property managers.

"They've been so supportive — Te Puke is amazing.

''It's important to bring the right people to speak and that's why I as so pleased with those who spoke - they made it simple but effective.''

There were eight people on the pilot that was run in five one and a half hour sessions.

"I don't really want any more than 10 in the class to keep it so they can ask questions," says Tangi.

The next programme is due to start on September 22.

Anyone wanting to register should call EmpowermentNZ on 975 0157.

"I'm excited about it because I love education and it involves our community. It's a direct result of the report and work that went into it."

Tangi says it isn't just the homeless or beneficiaries who might need help — so the programme is open to anyone who is looking to find rental accommodation.