September 5-6:

A Waihi man failed to stop for police and there was a brief pursuit through Waihi.

It was night and the driver turned his lights off to evade police. However police made inquiries at a local address and found the vehicle and the man who was arrested. It was later found that he was unlicensed and had previously been forbidden to drive. His vehicle was impounded for 28 days and he will be appearing in court soon.

On Saturday afternoon Waihi police issued nine speeding fines to drivers exceeding the speed limits at SH2, SH25 and Old Tauranga Rd. The highest speed of the day was 126/100km/h. All of the speeders were a minimum of 10km/h or more over the speed limit.

Monday, September 7:

A Paeroa man was arrested for breaching his bail conditions not to drive. He is currently also disqualified from driving. He was held in custody overnight and will now face an additional charge.

Wednesday, September 8:

A commercial premises at Seddon St, Waihi, was burgled overnight. A shed was broken into at the rear and some mag wheels were stolen. Police are waiting on forensic test results.

A Paeroa woman was processed for drunk driving after she was observed driving erratically at Waihi Beach Rd. She returned a result of 651 and will be appearing in court soon.

Thursday, September 10:

Police attended a family harm incident at Karangahake Reserve where a man allegedly smashed a female victim's vehicle windscreen after a heated argument. He fled toward Paeroa however he was picked up by police a short time later. He was served with a 10 day police safety order because the victim declined to make a complaint or provide a statement.

A group of Waihi youths aged about 10-12 years from different schools were spoken to about regular fighting at Victoria (Rocket) Park. Police received reports about the fighting and on one occasion one of the youths was brandishing a BB gun threatening others. Waihi police, schools and parents engaged with the youths and the matter has been resolved.

Friday, September 11:

Two men breached their curfew bail conditions after failing to present themselves at their properties for a police curfew check. They are now wanted to arrest and police are making inquiries to locate them.

Police responded to calls about an unattended 4-year-old child running down the road at Gilmour St. The child was rescued by a concerned member of the public and police returned the child to their parents a short time later. Police are assisting the family.

A family harm incident at Consols St involving relatives fighting with a hammer and a knife. Due to a lack of co-operation with police the parties were separated only and no arrests were made. No one sustained any serious injury.

Saturday, September 12:

A 16-year-old female punched her mother in the face and police were called to the address. The youth was removed from the property and taken to her grandmother's home. She was also served with a trespass notice.

A Waihi man was arrested for breaching his bail conditions after he contacted the victim of his offending. He was held in police custody for court on Monday in Hamilton.

Another family harm incident attended by police at Kenny St involved a male and female arguing. Parties were separated which resolved the matter.

Crime Prevention Advice

Waihi, Waihi Beach, Bowentown and Athenree areas have had a few burglaries occur over the last month. Burglars are out looking for opportunities that victims provide them.

Opportunities include not locking vehicle or house windows and doors, leaving expensive toys unsecured or in plain view and not reporting suspicious vehicles or persons loitering around homes.

Target harden your vehicle and property with an alarm system, sensor lights, CCTV cameras, locking up properly, concealing expensive toys, marking your tools with your driver licence number and calling police when you think something is dodgy.

Police contacts

Report crime online at 105.police.govt.nz - If it's already happened call 105. If it's happening now call 111. For traffic matters call *555 (mobile phone only). To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers 0800 555 111. Paeroa, Waihi and Whangamata police station public counters are open business hours and police are working in the area 24/7.