The Whangamata Golf Club's men's team are through to the quarter finals of the Prebble Cup.

This is a knockout match play competition played among 32 Waikato golf clubs ranging from Kawhia to Coromandel.

They beat Putaruru in the second round played at the Waihi golf course. In the first round Whangamata beat the Stewart Alexander club which is located near Te Awamutu.

After the morning pairs competition against Putaruru, Whangamata won three of the four matches with the Goddard brothers Sam and Damian perhaps the pick of Whangamata pairings.

After lunch Whangamata maintained their control of this tie by winning the singles 6.5 to 1.5. Convincing wins to Sam Goddard and Dake Schoeman with 5 and 4 margins and Damian Goddard with a 4 and 3 victory.

"Well done to the team who stuck to the task in trying conditions. During this match there was a strong and cold southerly prevailing which made stroke play difficult on the exposed Waihi golf course," team manager Keith Adams said.

The quarter final is this Sunday, September 20. Special thanks to loyal fans Jeff Pram, Allan Peard and team manager Keith Adams.

Results v Putaruru with Whangamata names first. Pairs, Sam and Damian Goddard beat Wallace and O'Rourke 2 and 1, Dale Schoeman and Don Mackay lost to Hoyte and Muller 2 and 1, Charles Foreman and Leigh Goodman beat Burnell and Chalmers 1 up, Kevin Flower and Steve Goddard beat Flavell and Morgan by default.

Singles Sam Goddard beat Muller 5 and 4, Dale Schoeman beat O'Rourke 5 and 4, Don Mackay lost to Hoyte 1 down, Charles Foreman and Burnell all square, Damian Goddard beat Wallace 4 and 3, Kevin Flower beat Chalmers 2 and 1, Steve Goddard beat Morgan by default, Leigh Goodman beat Flavell 2 and 1.