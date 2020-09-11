A Tauranga man has clocked up his 29th conviction for driving while his licence was revoked and 12th conviction for driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Bill Curtis, 58, from Welcome Bay pleaded guilty to three charges when he appeared in the Tauranga District Court on Wednesday.

He admitted charges of driving while disqualified and refusing a police officer's request for a blood specimen (both are third or subsequent offences) and careless driving.

The police summary of facts revealed Curtis was indefinitely disqualified from driving on June 22, 2015, when he appeared in Tauranga District Court.

Curtis has 28 prior convictions for driving while disqualified, suspended or on a revoked licence and 11 past convictions for alcohol-impaired or drug-impaired driving.

His latest offending was committed on June 23 when he was spotted driving on to Welcome Bay Rd about 6.47pm.

As Curtis drove towards Bethlehem through suburban roads and on State Highway 2, his driving was at erratic speeds ranging from almost stationary to well over the speed limit.

He was also weaving in and out of his lane and nearly struck vehicles on several occasions and was seen striking several road cones in a road works area.

Curtis also drove up on to a centre island at the intersection of Cameron Rd and 15th Ave and members of the public called the police and followed his vehicle.

Curtis parked near an address in Carmichael Rd in Bethlehem and when police arrived he was still sitting in the driver's seat, yet denied driving.

Evidential breath test procedures were done but Curtis refused a police officer's request to provide a blood sample.

His lawyer, Jessica Rose, urged Judge David Cameron to further remand Curtis on bail pending sentencing.

She said although Curtis had a "terrible" criminal history, and a prison sentence was possible, his last conviction was five years ago and he had fully complied with his bail conditions.

Rose also handed up a letter from Curtis' doctor to the judge.

A police prosecutor opposed bail.

Judge Cameron agreed it was appropriate to remand Curtis in custody pending sentencing on November 2 given the number of convictions he had amassed.

The judge called for a home detention report but Curtis was told that was not to be taken as an indication of the likely sentencing outcome.