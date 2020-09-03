My sincere thanks to Bryan Gould (Opinion, September 1).

''Present tough times have delivered a tough leader" - these have been my thoughts about Jacinda Ardern throughout recent months.

I too marvel we have been blessed with a leader of this calibre.

Ardern is candid and expresses kindness and empathy and, yes "toughness", all the while exhibiting outstanding management of this crisis.

We have cemented our place among the top in the world in standards of commanding leadership.

I quote something I read recently, in spite of everything: Where in the world would you rather be?

Thank you Jacinda Ardern.

Philippa Casey

Bethlehem



Māori wards applauded



In 2001 I was working for the Bay of Plenty Regional Council when that council became the first territorial authority in New Zealand to provide for Māori representation.

My observations from sitting through many council meetings were that the three Māori ward constituent members added hugely to the quality and breadth of decision making.

Their addition to the council table provided different perspectives, improved ways of conducting business and connections with a wider variety of communities.

I applaud Tauranga City Council for its decision to introduce Māori wards and believe it too will see the value of such a move.

It's the right thing to do for many reasons.

Bruce Fraser

Bethlehem

