The show will go on even in Covid-19 alert level 2 for Tauranga's David and Penny Guy.

But the husband and wife duo will perform to a much smaller crowd than originally expected.

The Guys will play retired couple Jim and Hilda Bloggs in a comedy titled When the Wind Blows at 16th Avenue Theatre from September 4 to 11.

Based on a novel written by Raymond Briggs, the play tells the story of Mr and Mrs Bloggs who have moved to an isolated country cottage in South East England.

Mr Bloggs follows guidance from a government leaflet to build a refuge shelter and gather emergency rations after hearing a pre-emptive strike was coming - but the pair emerge after the bomb to find a devastated post-nuclear holocaust world.

David Guy said the idea to stage a play came about last year when he and his wife remembered about the Hiroshima commemorations.

Japan marked 75 years since the world's first atomic bomb attack last month.

The plan was to mark the historic date with four performances from August 4 to 9. However, Covid-19 lockdowns and a return to level 2 messed up the programme.

Guy said the theatre could hold up to 160 seats but it was cut down to 80 to be able to adhere with the new restrictions.

"In level 2 we could accommodate half of that again," he said.

"There was no guarantee that even if we rescheduled the show for another two weeks we were going to be out of level 2 by then."

So, the pair will perform to a limited audience of 40 people starting this Friday.

"We decided since we have done our dough we would soldier on."

Under level 2, Guy said there will be ushers taking people to their seats and making sure they were in the same bubble.

"We will be taking all of those precautions," he said. "We would suggest people might want to wear a mask if they feel comfortable."

Guy, who has also directed the show, said performing with his wife did not happen often but he enjoyed acting with her.

"We are not often on stage together. But it is fun."



The pair have been acting for about 30 years in Tauranga and over the years have played characters including Juliet's mother and father in a William Shakespeare play.

Guy said he was excited to finally be able to put on the show and said it been too long between shows.

"But we just need to adapt a bit really. It will be fun."

The details

What: When the Wind Blows

Directed by: David Guy

Acting: David and Penny Guy

When: September 4-11

Where: 16th Ave Theatre