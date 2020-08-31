Following four weeks of public engagement, submissions on the proposed return of the eastern end of Matakana Island to five hapū have now closed.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council Mayor Garry Webber said the level of feedback had been significant and he has thanked the community for their input.

As at the closure of the consultation period at midday on Monday council had received 7549 pieces of feedback including 6659 online submissions and 857 hard-copy feedback forms.

"The proposed return of Panepane Point to tangata whenua has been a matter of discussions for decades, and something that is very important to the people of Matakana Island," Webber said.

Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber. Photo / File

Having attended the community information sessions and listened to the feedback first-hand, Webber said he was proud of the way council and interested parties had come together to share their thoughts and feedback.

"Like any proposal, we have heard strong voices from both sides for, and against. We have canvassed the community, and the public have spoken in large numbers. Now, it is our turn as elected members to take that onboard and make a decision."

The special public consultative process has seen a major shift to council engagement with most of the 7552 submissions made online, the council said.

Public information sessions were also held in Omokoroa, Te Puke, Tauranga, Katikati, and on the island itself.

If accepted, council will return ownership of 165 hectares of Panepane Purakau to a Trust representing five hapū. Photo / File

Council staff would now analyse the submissions, and provide a report to elected members for consideration, before they meet again on September 24.

If accepted, council will return ownership of 165ha of Panepane Purakau to a trust representing the five hapū of Ngai Tuwhiwhia, Ngati Tauaiti, Te Ngare, Te Whānau a Tauwhao and Ngai Tamawhariua.

Public access to the foreshore would be protected in perpetuity through a 7ha public reserve and through a 20m esplanade strip around the coast.

Submissions will be publicly available on September 24, once all hard-copy submissions have been collated.

Council will deliberate on the proposal and make a final decision at an extraordinary meeting on October 29.