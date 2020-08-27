Tauranga school students will get another year of free bus use.

Tauranga schools fare-free trial which began on January 27 to see if free fares for students could reduce traffic congestion was set to end on December 18.

However, the Bay of Plenty Regional Council Public Transport Committee agreed at a meeting today to extend the free service until December next year.

Committee chairman Councillor Andrew von Dadelszen said In June 2019 there were 46,252 student trips and this increased to 60,280 in June this year.

"Covid has had a big effect on our bus patronage but it was great to see a 30 per cent jump in use by students year to year," Cr von Dadelszen said.

"Use of these bike racks has increased by over 60 per cent from July 2019 to June this and supports patronage growth," he says.

In June 2020 the bike racks were used 790 times compared to 483 times in July 2019.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council has also extended the SuperGold Card free travel trial on all Bayhopper and Cityride services until June 30, 2021.

During the trial, eligible cardholders (aged 65 and over) will have free bus travel on the regional network from 9 am on weekdays and all day on weekends and public holidays.