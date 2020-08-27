The Christchurch mosque mass killer deserves to spend the rest of his life behind bars, but what drove him to commit his crimes needs to be answered.

This is the reaction from Muslims from Tauranga and Rotorua to Brenton Harrison Tarrant's life sentence without parole handed down by Justice Cameron Mander in the High Court at Christchurch this afternoon.

On March 15, 2019, the 29-year-old Australian stormed two Christchurch mosques during Friday prayers and opened fire on men, women and children.

As a result of his attacks, 51 people died and 40 were wounded.

Tarrant pleaded guilty to 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and a charge laid under the Terrorism Suppression Act.



Sentencing for the mass murderer started on Monday.

Over the three days, Justice Mander heard impact statements from 91 victims - people shot, people who witnessed the massacre and family of those murdered and wounded.

Many begged for Tarrant to be locked up forever.

Tarrant opted not to address the court, other than to say he did not oppose the life sentence he received.

Advertisement

Mohammed, a worshipper at the Tauranga Mosque, said for such horrific crimes against "innocent and defenceless" people no other sentence could ever have been justified.

"I'm really relieved for all the people who lost loved ones and all the other victims whose lives have also been changed forever. But what happened is still very raw and hurtful. "

Mohammed said the life sentence handed to Tarrant was needed to send a clear deterrent message to anyone else motivated to carry out such "horrific, racist hate crimes".

"As a Muslim, I want to be able to forgive him like some of the Christchurch mosque victims have but I find it very difficult since he has shown no remorse," he said.

"And secondly he has never explained what drove him in the first place to come to New Zealand and target Muslims who have done nothing hurtful to him," he said.

Tributes made to the Muslim community at the Rotorua Islamic Community Centre. Photo / File

Emire Khan-Malak, the manager of the Te Runanga Tauira Student Association, said

she watched the sentencing hearing on television and was struck by Tarrant's reaction.

"My heart goes out to all the families who lost loved ones and all those injured who have had their lives irreparably changed.

"This includes Maysoon Salama, the president of The Islamic Women's Council, who lost her son and her husband was wounded, who I have met before."

Advertisement

"I felt whatever came Tarrant's way was deserved as what he did was so unjust. I watched him in court and there was no facial expression nor any sense of remorse."

"He has taken so many innocent lives. Whatever his motives were, we (Muslims) are not terrorists, we are New Zealanders who have nothing wrong."

Khan-Malak said since the March 15 attacks, many Muslims in New Zealand were still on edge and now more wary as they moved about their communities.

"Whatever happens from now, we are so just grateful for the outpouring of the love and support we have received from right across the country."