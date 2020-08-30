COMMENT:

The ability to unload all you are feeling can be the most liberating experience.

But not everyone is open about their struggles and would never reveal the full scope of what they're facing to anyone they know, no matter how close the relationship.

Friends and family may get a watered-down version if any version at all. That can be for many reasons.

Adults might not want to add their own baggage to someone else, they may not be confident of objective advice, may not trust information will remain confidential, or they may not want people they spend time with to know more than what they see.

In the case of children, their concerns may lie with fears of getting themselves or others in trouble, or even feeling like they can't trust anyone with information they might want to share.

This is when a qualified, trained counsellor can provide clarity.

I can't speak highly enough of how much benefit I gained from sitting in one counselling session and would encourage anyone dealing with any issues, big or small, to try it.

Principals and counsellors are calling for all schools to have access to school guidance counsellors because the social impacts Covid-19 and associated lockdowns have left primary school children feeling stressed, anxious and uncertain.

That's a heavy load for young children to carry.

The ability to unload everything on your mind on to someone, without feeling guilt for dumping your problems on to someone you know, while a stranger impartially listens can make you feel so much lighter.

For children, to have someone they can trust to listen to everything they have to say has to be beneficial to their wellbeing.

Children feed off their parents. If their parents are dealing with Covid-19-related stress, for example, they will feel it and those feelings will flow on to other areas of their lives, including school.

And these new stresses add to issues they are already dealing with, whether it's home, school or social-related.

Teachers spend so much time with students and can see changes in behaviours, which may spark concerns. But they're not qualified or trained to counsel children in areas beyond New Zealand's school curriculum. They can provide feedback and make suggestions. But that will be based on school rules or their own moral compass rather than objective, qualified advice.

Parents and families can be oblivious to what's happening with their children, dealing with their own stresses with Covid-19.

And sadly, there are also children dealing with family violence and sexual abuse. If that's what they face in their day-to-day lives and they can't turn to adults in their own families, how are they meant to know there is support for them elsewhere?

Counsellors say kids who don't get help for childhood trauma at a young age can head down a "horrible road" of bad decisions and feelings of inadequacies.

If children grow up knowing that service is available to them from primary school level they will surely learn they have options for help, and that support may also guide them on a safer path.

Primary schools have never had this access and with systemic social issues in society today, it can't hurt to try something different that may potentially improve the future of society.

Maybe it's the school guidance counsellors at secondary schools that are less vital?