The Mount Hot Pools and BayStation have been awarded the 2020 Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award, ranking them in the top 10 per cent of attractions worldwide.

Each year Tripadvisor combs through reviews, rating and saves from travellers worldwide, using this information to award the best tourism activities with the Traveller's Choice award.

The award acknowledges businesses that receive consistently great reviews including the quality and quantity of traveller reviews.

These businesses make up the top 10 per cent of businesses on Tripadvisor.

Mount Hot Pools has been recognised seven years running with the Tripadvisor Certificate of Excellence award and in August 2019 was inducted into the Tripadvisor Hall of Fame for this achievement.

Mount Hot Pools manager Matthew Strange said it was a great acknowledgment of the hard work their team put in every day to create a fantastic all-round customer experience.

"The reviews noting things like 'clean', 'friendly' and 'safe' make us proud to contribute to the experience of people visiting the beautiful Bay of Plenty," he said.

Tripadvisor chief commercial officer Kanika Soni said research conducted by Tripadvisor in 2019 confirmed the value travellers placed on ratings and awards such as the Traveller's Choice.

"Travelers told us that these recognition programs are tremendously influential in consumer decision-making.

"Winners of the 2020 Travellers' Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition. Although it's been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners' achievements."