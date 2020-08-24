Your front page news (August 19) stated the damage that methamphetamine causes by way of addiction, sexual and emotional harm, and family violence - and then reading two days later your front page news on the man jailed for 12 years for importing meth tells us why this scourge is not going away soon.

This was the sentence bestowed on a crucial player last year for the illegal entry of 500kg of meth through the wharf at Whakatāne - and he could quite likely be out in eight years.

In my opinion, this is soft politicians producing soft laws for courts to hand down soft sentences.

The court took pity at the accused's circumstances and discounted the sentence.

I can't imagine the number of life sentences his part would have likely played on those taking meth, starting from use while pregnant, had the police not recovered most of it.

Doug Morris

Tauranga



Waste collection

It is great to see that Western Bay of Plenty council is providing ratepayers with a cost-effective waste collection service.

In urban areas, council will collect on a fortnightly cycle recycling, glass and a weekly collection of biodegradable food scraps and a weekly collection of rubbish.

Advertisement

The cost per household will range from $140 to $150 through a targeted rate for urban households.

Based on economies of scale, Tauranga ratepayers should expect to pay much less, plus an opt in green waste service.

If not, why?

Russell Wenn

Ōropi



This is democracy

In reply to R E Stephens, (Letters, August 21), democracy is a form of government in which the people have the authority to choose their governing legislation.

In saying so, the Treaty of Waitangi and Te Tiriti o Waitangi is based on partnership, protection and participation. This in essence allows for Māori to be identified as Māori as voters and vote for Māori.

This is democracy .Māori make up 16.5 per cent of New Zealand and are a minority in their indigenous country.

Parliamentary seats can also be seen to be represented in Treaty of Waitangi and Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Bi-culturalism aims to be at the heart of this. Encouraging bi-culturalism is the opposite of separatism.

Advertisement

Kalleisha Kawerau-Wade

Mount Maunganui

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz