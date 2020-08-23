One person has died in a single-vehicle crash at Mount Maunganui.

Police say the crash, which was reported at 5pm on Sunday, happened northbound on SH2, in the area of the Sandhurst Drive on-ramp and Maunganui Rd.

Two other people suffered moderate to serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

Four other passengers were medically checked but did not suffer serious injuries.

The road is now open to traffic following a scene examination and the recovery of the vehicle.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 105 and quote file number 200823/8265.