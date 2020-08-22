Whangamata is in celebration mode after its Senior A rugby team's historic win of the 2020 Thames Valley Club Championship.

The team took out the title against the Cobras at a Grand Finals Day held at Waihi Athletic Sports grounds with spectators unable to gather at the grounds due to level 2 Covid-19 restrictions.

That couldn't deter stalwarts from the Red n White Dynamite Whangamata side who built stands with scaffolding in the carpark outside the field, chanting and even letting off fireworks in a moment of celebration that was in fact five minutes before game's end.

DYNAMITE: Whangmata Senior As take out the McClinchy Cup at Waihi Athletic against Cobras with Covid-19 Level 2 restrictions keeping supporters out but not down. PHOTO/Alison Smith.

Most other supporters from all teams gathered in rugby clubs throughout the Coromandel or watched the finals - which included the Senior Premiere Patrons Cup, Senior B HG Lawrence Memorial Cup and Club Champions McClinchy Cup - livestreamed online.

Teams played back to back from 1pm until 5pm with just a short time allowed in the changing rooms between matches at Waihi so the next team could get under way.

There'll be celebration tonight at the Whangamata Rugby and Sports Club, where supporters were fed by donated food from local cafes and two television screens broadcast the match.

Coromandel RFC won the Senior B title 23-15 against Tairua.

The 2020 Patron Cup was won by Waihou 34-23 against Waihi Athletic.