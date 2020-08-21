The search for missing Katikati man Shaun Donovan will continue today.

The 35-year-old was last seen about 10am on August 13 driving a light blue Toyota Hilux Surf which has now been found by police.

Today, a large group of Land Search and Rescue volunteers would be deployed to conduct a grid search, starting from the Department of Conservation carpark on Wharawhara Rd, a police spokeswoman said.



Police Search and Rescue co-ordinated a physical search yesterday from the same spot but nothing of value was found, she said.

The search involved police SAR staff, police search dogs, and civilian volunteers.

A drone was also being used along the river, Sergeant Steve Hindmarsh told the Katikati Advertiser.

The operation continued to be treated as a missing persons investigation and police would like to hear from anyone who may have information on his whereabouts.

Donovan is 180cm tall and of medium build and was last seen wearing a green hoody, blue jeans and white shoes with red stripes.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 105 and quote file number 200815/3615.