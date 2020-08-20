

Calls for Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell to resign and simmering tensions among the city's elected members will come to a head today.

Tauranga City Council has called an emergency meeting to be held at 9.30am following significant conflict and deep division of city councillors.

By 9am the socially distanced public gallery was mostly filled by local business and community leaders. Among those gathered are Sir Paul Adams, Dame Susan Devoy and builder Danny Cancian who is in currently involved in a court case involving the council.

Councillor John Robson began the meeting by asking the mayor to declare a potential conflict of interest after having been made aware that Powell belonged to a form of "brotherhood".

Powell asked what this brotherhood was to which Robson responded he had no idea but was concerned there could be a potential conflict of interest. Powell said: "If you are talking about the military, which I think you are, I have no conflict."

The public meeting is being held to address the relationship breakdowns and attempt to avoid potential central Government intervention.

The Department of Internal Affairs has expressed concern over reports of "significant conflict" in the council and asked for a response, and Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta has also been briefed.

Today, elected members will vote on recommendations to either accept Crown observers to intervene or work together themselves to better their relationships.

It will be their first public meeting since councillor Steve Morris told the Bay of Plenty Times this week he wanted Powell to resign, claiming the mayor had created a "horrible" workplace environment where people did not feel safe and could not speak frankly.

Powell disputed this, saying he was committed to leading Tauranga positively and would do his best to ensure a core group of councillors were more united.

Morris' concerns were supported by four other councillors.

The development is the latest in a series of revelations involving some of the city's elected members, who have in recent months been involved in high-profile outbursts, meeting walkouts and the ousting of former deputy mayor Larry Baldock.

More to come.