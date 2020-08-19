A car has rolled and hit two parked cars near Gate Pa School this morning.

A police media spokeswoman said police were notified of the incident, on Cameron Rd between 20th and 21st Aves, about 8.50am.

Initial indications are that one person has moderate injuries and another has minor injuries, she said.

The spokeswoman said one lane of Cameron Rd is blocked and traffic is being managed.

Advertisement

A St John spokeswoman said there was one ambulance on the scene and she confirmed there was one minor and one moderate injury.

More to come.