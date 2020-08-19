This weekend, Tauranga Sports and Te Puna will write another chapter in what is fast becoming a fierce rivalry.

In last year's Baywide Premier final, it was Te Puna who had the upper hand, beating Tauranga Sports 23-10 to claim the title in their centenary year.

This year, in the wake of Covid-19 and the resulting lockdown, Bay of Plenty's rugby was played in its Western, Eastern and Central sub-unions.

In the west, it is once again Tauranga Sports and Te Puna who have risen to the top and Saturday will see either Te Puna secure a second consecutive title, or Tauranga Sports gain redemption.

Advertisement

Tauranga Sports will host the final, having finished top of the table with sevens wins from seven. Coach John Dodd said the players were eager to finish the job this weekend. They came close to missing out altogether, coming from behind to beat Rangiuru 29-20 in the semifinal.

"We're very excited - it's a bit of a relief after just scraping through last weekend. Obviously [playing in the final] is the goal at the start of the season.

"We haven't talked much [about last year's final]. It's a new year and quite a different bunch of guys. Obviously, it's at the back of the mind but Te Puna are the defending champions so all the pressure is on them really.

Tauranga Sports finished the round robin with seven wins from seven. Photo / DropsPhotography

"We just have to be accurate and play to our strengths. We didn't do that well at all in the first half last week and it just shows that if you don't get these things right in a game you'll be on the back foot."

Dodd said even more pleasing this season was that the club's development team is also playing a home final this weekend and their third team is second in the senior reserve competition.

"It's been a great year for the club, all three senior teams are going well. We've approached it from a whole club point of view this year, not just the one team, so it's been really pleasing to have all three teams up the top.

"It's been a really interesting competition. I was speaking to one of the players this morning and he thinks it's been more intense than the Baywide. You don't get those three or four games a year that are a bit easier, every game is intense and you have to get it right from game one."

Te Puna finished third on the table this year with four wins from seven, including a loss to Tauranga Sports, before beating Te Puke 27-22 in their semifinal.

Advertisement

Te Puna coach Peri Marks said his side would have to do everything right to compete with a strong Tauranga outfit.

"They've proven they're the best defensive and attacking team in the comp, their set-piece is outstanding. They've proven week in, week out, that they're the team to beat.

Te Puna and Tauranga Sports will battle for Western Bay of Plenty bragging rights this weekend. Photo / Supplied

"Our big focus at the moment is getting our mindset right. Aaron Ririnui plays his 100th game for the club this weekend, that's pretty special, and we have a couple of guys playing their last games who have been a major part of the club.

"There's a bit of emotion leading up to the game but we're trying to make sure we prepare well because it's going to be a tough game."

Marks said it had been an interesting season for all clubs.

"Obviously with Covid we've had to readjust a few things and it's a shortened season so it's more of a sprint. There are some things we wanted to achieve like bringing some younger players into the team which we haven't been able to do but there are plenty of successes.

Advertisement

Tauranga Sports cleebrate a try against Te Puna earlier this season. Photo / Supplied

"An area we wanted to gain a little bit more respect was in our forward pack and having some of our experienced players helping and supporting the younger ones coming through the club.

"Our ultimate goal is to have more boys playing representative rugby and understand what they need to do to get to that next level."

Western Bay of Plenty Finals:

Premier:

Tauranga Sports v Te Puna at Tauranga Domain, 2.45pm, Saturday

Premier Development:

Tauranga Sports v Judea at Tauranga Domain, 1pm, Saturday