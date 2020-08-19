Conflicts between Tauranga City Council's mayor and councillors have gained the attention of the Central Government.

Minister of Local Government Nanaia Mahuta confirmed to the Bay of Plenty Times the Department of Internal Affairs had been alerted to reports of conflict through media articles and other correspondence.

"The department has been in contact with the council's chief executive and mayor to understand the extent of the problems and the steps being taken to resolve the issues.

"They are working with the council on how it can resolve its differences and represent its community with unified leadership."

She said the department was keeping her updated but she expected the council to sort out its own problems.

The department's involvement comes after months of headlines about clashes inside the council focused largely on the mayor and a group of four councillors he says are working against him.

Powell has been accused of "blowing up" in internal council meetings and some councillors have complained of a toxic culture amongst elected members.