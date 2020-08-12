COMMENT

Anger, frustration, disappointment and sadness.

The past 24 or so hours have been a rollercoaster of emotions. Just as life seemed to be back to normal news of community transmission burst our Covid-free bubbles and the prospect of returning to our small lockdown bubbles is real.

I'm angry. Angry that people showing symptoms travelled from Auckland to Rotorua.

Grateful they thought to support local business by travelling domestically but angry their actions may have a wider impact, not just on travel plans or holidays but on lives.

I'm frustrated. Frustrated that after weeks of sacrifice at alert levels 4 through to 1 between March and May, we have taken a step backwards. Frustrated that the team of 5 million's hard work may have been scuppered.

I'm disappointed. Disappointed that it seems some people did not take the risk of Covid-19 seriously and now we've taken a step back.

And I'm sad. Sad at the prospect of returning to alert level 3 or 4 restrictions. Sad at the prospect of working and working out from home, but mostly sad Covid-19 community transmission has returned and with it the risk. There is a risk of more deaths and more cases. Risk of more redundancies, business closures, and a risk many will be left lonely in lockdown once more.

But the anger, frustration, disappointment and sadness I'm sure many others share needs to be overcome and replaced with determination and resilience.

We have done this before and we can do it again with determination.

Determination to stay home and save lives, determination to beat Covid-19 yet again and determination to do what's best for the greater good.

We have done this before and we can do it again if we are resilient as Kiwis so often are.

Whatever rollercoaster of emotions you have experienced since Tuesday night's announcement is normal and understandable. It's okay to be angry and frustrated.

But at some point, we need to take those emotions and channel them into determination and resilience. For the greater good. For New Zealand.