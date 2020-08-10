Fire fighters dealt with a car on fire in Whakamarama overnight.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a crew was sent to Whakamarama Rd at 3.28am today. The car was well involved when they arrived.

There was nobody in the car and the fire was extinguished. There was nothing to indicate the cause of the fire was suspicious, he said.

A police media spokeswoman confirmed police also attended the incident to help the fire crew with traffic management and ensuring the road was clear.