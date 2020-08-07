Traffic was held up and motorists were diverted following a crash on State Highway 29A in Mount Maunganui.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called to the single-vehicle crash at 12.25pm between Maungatapu Rd and Truman Rd.

Two people were in the vehicle but were checked and cleared by ambulance staff on the scene, she said.

FINAL UPDATE 1:40PM

SH2 Tauranga Eastern Link (TEL) is now OPEN northbound between Sandhurst Roundabout & Te Maunga Roundabout. ^MF https://t.co/QVMrCQIHZt — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) August 7, 2020

Diversions were put in place as the scene was cleared, which slowed down traffic.

Advertisement

The New Zealand Transport Agency put out a statement at 1.20pm stating a section of the northbound lane on Tauranga Eastern Link (TEL) between Sandhurst roundabout and Te Maunga roundabout was closed.

The road opened again at 1.40pm.