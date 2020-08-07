A Tauranga woman has been left struggling to sleep and afraid to get in her car after being held at knifepoint.

Gillian Rowse was driving to work about 7.30am on Wednesday when a man ran out in front of her on Courtney Rd, Gate Pa, forcing her to pull over to the side of the road.

"Next minute, my car door was opened," she said.

"All I could see was the knife straight away and I got very scared and started fighting. He said he would slit my throat if I didn't give him my car."

Rowse fought the man off as he tried to pull her from the car, sustaining minor cuts to her hand, face and neck, before the man gave up and fled on foot. She drove to work, not feeling safe to stay where she was.

"I just kept putting my hand up to keep the knife away and he went as quick as he came. I just wanted to get to work and feel safe.

"I didn't think I was going to walk away from it. I thought that I wasn't going to see my husband or kids again. I was so determined not to be a victim but I'm scared to get in the car, I'm scared to drive by myself.

"My husband has bought a dashcam for me, I make sure my car doors are locked and before I get out of the car I look around to make sure nobody's there. I can't sleep at night.

"People need to avoid that road, it's shocking. I won't go home that way or come up that way again, I don't care how bad the traffic is, I'll go a different way."

She described the man as having a slim build and dark skin. He was wearing black pants, a black hoodie and a red-and-white scarf covering his face.

The incident has been reported to police.

"The police have been excellent, they've been brilliant. I think for the resources they have, they've been brilliant with their communication and making sure I'm okay.

A police media spokeswoman confirmed police were investigating the incident.

Anyone who had been travelling from the Fraser Rd end of Courtney Rd to the Cameron Rd end at the time of the incident or has any information that can assist with the investigation is urged to call police on 105 quoting file number 200805/0191, she said.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

"While an incident like this is not common in our community we understand it can be very distressing and we want to reassure everyone we are determined to find the person responsible and hold them accountable'" the police spokeswoman said.

"Police continue to encourage people to take safety measures when you are inside your vehicle, including ensuring it is locked at all times."

If you see any suspicious activity call police on 111 immediately.