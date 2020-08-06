To represent one's community in local government, I think, is a great privilege.

We would never meet the amazing people we do if we weren't in local government.

We represent our communities without fear or favour.

Listening to community needs, forward planning, controlling budgets for our ratepayers many of whom are not comfortably off.

With this pandemic, many people are suffering terribly.

I think it is sad to see what, in my view, is the confusion within Tauranga City Council, and I believe the fundamental rule that seems to be forgotten is that politics is a service and a privilege.

Many good people stand for election and make it, many don't, but at least they have given voters a choice.

We should always debate the issues and not play personality politics.

Making sure in planning for the future we work with everyone to get the best results we can.

It is true local government can be brutal, but we councillors, no matter which local authority we represent, must see each other as equal.

Equality is fundamental to a healthy democracy.

In my view, it is also down to leadership and understanding one's right to be heard.

Making scapegoats of some is not good enough. (Abridged)

Margaret Murray-Benge

Western Bay District councillor



Cheques still needed

I agree with Jim Adams (Letters, August 6) about cheques.

I have paid everything by cheque for years.

Recently, I have had some things on direct debit but there are some things I really need a cheque for.

Why are the banks going to do away with cheques?

Val Barry

Mount Maunganui

