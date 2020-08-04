Mauao's Waikorire track will be closed this Thursday morning.

The track is expected to be closed from 7am to 12pm but will be weather dependent.

The closure is to ensure visitor safety during the removal of a wilding pine on the southern face of Mauao near the summit.

Some routine rock fall monitoring will also take place on the maunga that day but will not require any closures. Signage, barriers and security will be in place to manage the closure.



The Base Track, 4WD and Oruahine Tracks will remain open.