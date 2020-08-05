Live dissections, an interactive bus, military vehicles and a pop-up market is just a fraction of what's installed at this week's free careers expo.

Durham St will be transformed into the Canvas Careers Expo this Friday and Saturday, the location being a nod to the education hub of the city, organised by Tauranga Rotary and Priority One.

The street will be closed to host more than 50 local and national tertiary providers showcasing career and job opportunities for students and career-changers.

Organiser Sue Boyne said it would be an exciting two days and would be "highly dynamic, visual and interactive" on the street and inside some surrounding organisations.

Advertisement

Mainstreet Tauranga manager Millie Newitt said they were getting behind the expo too, and the two-day event could be also include shopping or dining as well as an informative trip.

Universities will be joined by the Pacific International Hotel Management School, Tertiary Institutes, Employ NZ, Beca, NZ Defence Force, Education USA, and others.

A multi-media bus - the InZone Careers Coach – will provide an interactive presentation of industry training organisations, tertiary institutions and the Defence Force.

There will also be an Optojump and bikes from the University of Waikato's Adams High-Performance centre for people to test their jump height and race each other.

Test your fitness on the University of Waikato high-performance bikes. Photo / Supplied

The Young Enterprise Scheme (YES) will host a market on the street on Saturday with businesses they created and goods available for the public to buy.

For those with a stomach of steel, university scientists will dissect a Thresher shark at 12pm in the lane beside the university.

There will also be a viewing of a rare aningia fimbria, one of the largest squid species in the world that was recently caught off Whakaari/White Island.

The NZ Defence Force will be there with heavy vehicles and Freight Logistics with a few trucks.

Advertisement

The aningia fimbria, one of the largest squid species in the world, was recently caught off Whakaari/White Island and will be able to be veiwed. Photo / Supplied

"There will truly be something for everyone," Boyne said.

The parking building will still be able to be accessed.

Expo info

Where: Durham St, Tauranga

When: August 7 and 8, 10am – 2pm

Entry: Free