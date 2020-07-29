Diesel in the Tauranga Bridge Marina is being investigated by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council, with remnants unable to be removed.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council was notified of the slick near the refueling station, about 2pm yesterday with the cause of the spill initially thought to be the result of a refueling accident.

Council urban, industry and response compliance manager Stephen Mellor said the diesel was still in the Bridge Marina area today, particularly around Pier B, Mellor said.

"Due to the properties of this light fuel oil, it is unable to be absorbed by booms, however it will be broken down by wave motion propeller wash and UV light from the sun."

He said staff would continue to monitor the situation to ensure the remaining discharge does not move into the harbour.

There were no signs of damage to the environment or wildlife, he said.

"We are following up on a lead and inquiries are continuing," he said.

He said it was too early to comment whether charges were likely to be made.

The Tauranga Bridge Marina alerted Bay of Plenty Regional Council to the incident and the Regulatory Compliance staff responded immediately.