COMMENT:

When you're stressed, overworked or exhausted you will never give the best version of yourself to any part of your life.

Burnout, depression, musculoskeletal disorders are just some of the psychological and physical issues work-related stress can cause.

But you need to identify your stresses and acknowledge them first, because ignoring them can be detrimental to your wellbeing.

We live in a time where there is an expectation that people respond immediately and at all times of the day. Messages are no longer given in letters and phone calls on the landline, they come in so many forms, instantly, direct and everywhere.

We've experienced an unusual year with Covid-19, learning to live completely different to anything we've known before. So far this year, among other things, we've been confined to our homes, restricted in accessing products and services, forced to isolate away from friends and family and had the ability to travel taken away from us.

All of these things can and will have repercussions, likely on people's health.

Bay of Plenty GP Luke Bradford was quoted on Saturday as saying cases of work stress were common, estimating the about 100 GPs in the city will see two or three patients with work-related stress each week.

Sometimes, he says, patients will come in for issues such as sleep deprivation or marital problems but there's usually a link to work stress because of a work culture that expects people to be responsive "around the clock".

Counsellor Maxine Brayshaw says most of her work was related to work stress, urging people to take time out from work for themselves.

In the modern world we live in we need to take a step back and look at our behaviours and whether they are our normal. If we've suddenly become a negative version of ourselves it is vital we identify the reason and if it is a work-related stress, inform those who need to know for our own health.

Acknowledging work-related stress is important and there is nothing shameful about bringing that up with your employer.

What is just as important is making sure we look out for others also.

Employers need to act if a staff member raises the issue with them, managers need to keep an eye on their staff and colleagues should also monitor their workmates.

Recognising the toll certain demands can have on people endorses the importance of mental health to overall wellbeing.

We've all experienced stresses but gone are the days of having to work through them ... and understanding that people are affected differently can only help those who are suffering.