More than $150,000 has been pumped into a new initiative by a Tauranga iwi to soften the blow of the looming economic crisis on its people.

It follows Infometrics research commissioned by Ngāi Te Rangi in April which looked at where the greatest impacts would be as a result of Covid-19.

This was also compared with the Global Financial Crisis in 2008 which saw Māori employment fall 6.3 per cent compared with 1.9 per cent in non-Māori, according to an Infometrics report released in May.

In 2011, Māori employment slipped further, while non-Māori employment began to grow again.

Ngāi Te Rangi's iwi chief executive, Paora Stanley, said the impact on the economy was starting to show as early as April, and he believed Māori would be impacted the most.

"From there on out, I instructed all of my units to start moving towards - how do we address unemployment."

Stanley said a collaborative approach from different angles would "inoculate" against predicted unemployment.

This would be in a partnership with the Ministry of Social Development who had a Work and Income Iwi Relationship co-ordinator seconded into the iwi for at least six months.

This is the only partnership with iwi to this scale currently in the Tauranga region. A similar relationship operates with Te Arawa Lakes Trust.

Stanley said the knowledge about what could be offered through the partnership was "immeasurable", and would help connect whānau with MSD training and job opportunities.

Of MSD clients across the Bay of Plenty, 62 per cent identify as Māori.

Stanley said a large portion of Ngāi Te Rangi people worked in hospitality, labour, and construction and the plan of attack was coming from several angles: keeping kids in school, people in employment and upskilling others.

"I call it inoculation against unemployment."

There would be a focus on keeping kids in school, he said, because this would put the future of their people on the front foot.

"Most kids, when you look at the 2008/2009 experience, who got ejected out of school at that period of time, never got a job until they were 25 years old.

"So they come out 10, 15 years later and they're able to get a job. That's a horrendous amount of time, and that puts them on the State tab for that period of time."

Stanley said it was not only getting children enthused about school but "get schools to be enthused around our people".

The iwi had an education and legal unit which focused on keeping children in school, inspiring them to stay in school and helping those who were suspended.

The iwi had also given 48 scholarships last month valued at $36,000 for a range of skills, from university to beauty certificates.

Keeping people employed as well as micro-credentialing was another focus that would upskill current and potential labourers.

"It gives them a lot more opportunities and chances to go for a wide range of jobs."

The iwi has put $120,000 into the setup of the initiative and hopes to receive government support down the track.

License2Drive would continue to help people get their Class A driver's licence to put them in better step for applying for jobs - something the iwi had done for 12 years.

The business began booming in 2008 during the GFC as many lost their jobs and employers made having a driver's licence a minimum requirement.

Manager Kasmin Nikora, who is also Ngāi Te Rangi, said they would take referrals from MSD, which would fund the lessons.

Ministry of Social Development Bay of Plenty regional commissioner Mike Bryant said the partnership would support Tauranga whānau on their pathway to jobs and independence following the economic impacts of Covid-19.

"We believe everyone deserves to have a job and understand Ngāi Te Rangi have more ability to connect with and support some of the whanau we both work with so they can have more access to opportunities.

"Partnerships like this enable us to come up with initiatives and solutions that are co-designed with Māori which have the potential to achieve even greater outcomes for everyone involved."

Work and Income Iwi Relationship co-ordinator Ameria Molyneaux was seconded to the iwi for at least six months to help those impacted by Covid-19.

"We have a lot of providers and contracts to help people into work, so we need to upskill these people who have lost their job."

Managing director of EmployNZ Diane Meikle said the company had a close relationship with the iwi and could provide training opportunities where requested and also had links with numerous employers throughout the region.

Sport Bay of Plenty youth programmes team leader Gareth Yates said the connection with the iwi was collaborative when rangatahi had shown an interest in sport and recreation.

Yates said through the Youth Engagement programme, they were able to support and facilitate change.

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley said it would be a good initiative on the back of Covid-19 to provide a pathway for people who do not currently feel like they can access opportunities.

Other organisations involved in the kaupapa were Trade Up, New Zealand Defence Force, Geneva Healthcare, Assess It Labour Hire, Kiwi Can Do, Bay of Plenty Youth Development Trust and Westport Deep Sea Fishing School.