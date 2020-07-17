Volunteers are essential to the work of Waipuna Hospice but now more than ever it needs the support of its community.

The Covid-19 outbreak has had a crippling effect on many industries and organisations across the country.

This financial year, Waipuna Hospice needs to raise $4.25 million to continue to offer specialised palliative medical care and support services to families in our community. That's just under $82,000 per week. The retail operation contributes almost half of that, which isn't sustainable without an urgent increase in volunteer numbers.

Waipuna Hospice Charity Shop in Pāpāmoa is the largest earning charity shop for Waipuna Hospice, providing almost one-third of its retail income. Volunteer numbers there have dropped significantly and they are at least 30 volunteers short of a full operating team.

For shop manager Paula Taplin, this is a serious concern.

"We currently have about 83 volunteers across our seven-day roster. Pre-Covid we had over 100 volunteers and we were already short. As a result, we are constantly looking at the roster and having to shoulder tap existing volunteers to see if they can do extra shifts.

"The majority of people are kind enough to do that but it only adds pressure which isn't what we want. We don't want volunteering to become a chore for people, we want people to come and enjoy what they're doing."

Waipuna Hospice retail manager James Turner said Pāpāmoa lost "a large proportion" of its volunteers during the pandemic.

"The shop is only just going back to seven-day trading but this is not sustainable with the current volunteer levels. Some of our volunteers were only able to help while we reopened, which we greatly appreciated. However, we now need long term replacements as this lack of volunteer numbers has seriously reduced the shop's ability to provide financial support for Waipuna Hospice."

Covid-19 highlighted the volunteer sector's vulnerability through a large number of older volunteers who had to stay home. Many are still wary about returning to continue their good work for health reasons, while others have had to move to different locations due to family or work commitments. To make up numbers, Waipuna Hospice is asking anyone healthy, able, and willing to volunteer their time.

Volunteers are valued for an array of capabilities, like sorting through appliances, discovering treasure hidden in bric-à-brac, physical strength for lifting furniture and fridges, customer skills, and a willingness to get stuck in and help sort donations into valuable components that can be sold.

"We usually find that most people have got something they can contribute to our shop," Taplin said.

"It may be a hidden talent or a skill that they learned in a past job that is adaptable. There are a million things that can be done here in the shop, so there is something for everyone. We coach new volunteers in areas that they're interested in while keeping some variety in what they're doing so it stays interesting."

Allan and Laila Morpeth have been volunteering at Waipuna Hospice since 2014.

"Our favourite thing about volunteering is getting out of the house," Laila said.

"We're a bit inclined to do things on our own because we have no children so it's nice to come and work somewhere where we are meeting people and being helpful."

To become a Waipuna Hospice Hero and volunteer your time visit www.waipunahospice.org.nz/volunteer/ to complete the online volunteer application form. Alternatively, email volunteers@waipunahospice.org.nz or phone the volunteer department on 07 552 6897.