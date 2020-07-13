A stranded ship stuck in the Tauranga Harbour for more than a week will be towed into port for repairs today.

A towage trial would take place this morning before the final tow into the Port of Tauranga later today.

Further investigations and repairs on the ship could take up to 14 days.

About 12.30am last Monday, log carrier Funing, suffered an engine failure while leaving the Port of Tauranga.

Without power, it could not steer and while drifting it snagged the chains of a buoy marking the shipping channel.

The current and tide then pushed it to the other side of the channel where it stopped near Mauao.

The ship was helped by tugs and towed away to be anchored in deep water outside Tauranga Harbour.

A Singaporean-registered log carrier, Funing-9690913, has lost engine power in the shipping channel at @Portoftauranga. Port authorities have set up a response centre to manage the event and we have established a team to provide coordination and support. https://t.co/YIESIh2cln pic.twitter.com/Kc4eXFzOak — Maritime New Zealand (Nō te rere moana Aotearoa) (@MaritimeNZ) July 5, 2020

Subsequent dive inspections had identified damage to the propeller and rudder.

An additional offshore tug, Pacific Runner, had arrived in Tauranga today to assist with the tow.

Further investigation and repairs will begin once the vessel has berthed. These could take up to 14 days, before Funing was able to continue with the planned voyage to China.

Dual investigations had been launched by The Transport Accident Investigation Commission and Maritime New Zealand.

The commission's investigation will focus on the causes and circumstances of the incident and the Maritime NZ investigation will focus on whether the rules were followed correctly.