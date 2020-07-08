High-achieving Bay of Plenty youth have extra inspiration this week after spending an evening with an Olympic gold medallist.

The Adastra Foundation provides financial and mentoring support for young Kiwis and held a function last night at the Adams Centre in Mount Maunganui, with TECT.

Rower Eric Murray spoke to the group about goal setting, overcoming adversity, resetting plans after disruption, and his top tips for being successful.

The foundation and TECT support 19 local athletes, musicians and arts performers as part of their 2020 scholarship programme.

Adastra scholarship recipients with Eric Murray. Photo / Supplied

Representatives from BOP Cricket, BOP Rugby, The Music Shed and local high schools were also in attendance.

The programme has been running in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions since 2007.

Scholarship recipient Lachlan Haycock says the support and mentoring has been vital, helping him reach his triathlon goals.

"It is pretty hard to get the funding to travel, train and race."

The Adastra Foundation has given out over $2.5 million of support since it was established, with $25,000 supporting promising elite athletes and performers in Tauranga and the Western Bay this year.

Funders include the Grassroots Trust, The Lion Foundation, Perry group and Affco.

Applications for 2021 scholarships open next month.