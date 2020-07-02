A person has been arrested after a pursuit in an alleged stolen vehicle in Tauranga.

Police were notified of the alleged stolen vehicle being seen on Otumoetai Rd about 3.44am, a police spokeswoman said.

She said they attempted to pull the vehicle over but it fled resulting in a short pursuit.

A person was taken into custody and was due to appear in Tauranga District Court today on several charges including unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and failing to stop for police when followed.