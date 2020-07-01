Welcome Bay residents are being asked to conserve water after a complex main break.

The water main break happened on Welcome Bay Rd near the intersection of Waitaha Rd on Tuesday afternoon, however, the complexity of it meant work was taking longer than expected to repair, a Tauranga City Council statement said.

Stop/go traffic control was taking place on the popular Tauranga road and the council was urging residents to conserve water until 5pm today.

The break was also impeding the council's ability to get sufficient supply into reservoir and low pressure may be experienced in both Welcome Bay and Pāpāmoa.

"At this stage we are unsure what has caused the damage, but it's likely to be a broken fitting."