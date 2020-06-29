Rotorua and Bay of Plenty could be in for thunderstorms for the remainder of the day.

MetService said there was a moderate risk thunderstorms could develop in the region this afternoon and evening, accompanied by localised heavy rain and small hail.

There is also a very low risk that small tornadoes could develop.

A low with several embedded troughs and cold air aloft is approaching the upper North Island and will mean a risk of thunderstorms for the Eastern Bay of Plenty tomorrow morning.

Rotorua and Tauranga will see a few showers clearing from late morning Tuesday with fine weather forecast for the rest of the week.

Meanwhile a road snowfall warning is in place for the Desert Rd. Snow showers are expected tomorrow from 8am to 8pm with 1 to 2cm of snow forecast above 900 metres.