A large police presence has been spotted in the Western Bay of Plenty this morning.

A motorist who was driving past the Orchard House Cafe on State Highway 2 near Katikati said he saw a large contingent of about six to eight police cars, fire engines and what looked to be like a large forensic vehicle.



''I think a major police operation is going down. There is a very large presence of officers down the road.''

A police spokeswoman said police were executing a routine search warrant in the area.