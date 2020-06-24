I am so grateful that I live in the Bay of Plenty, where we have a police force who work tirelessly to keep us safe.

To think that criminals dare to set up their illegal business operations here, and try to ply their illegal operations, and never mind the misery they create within the community.

So, thank you District Commander Clifford Paxton and your capable wonderful team of a number of different sections, be it roading under Wayne Hunter, and the experienced drug squad, and special teams all making sure we are as safe as possible.

No wonder so many special people want to join our police force, as we respect and appreciate all that you do.

Margaret Murray-Benge

Bethlehem

Time to unite not politicise

Excellent editorial comment by Zizi Sparks (Opinion, June 23) .

It follows a timely reminder from the head of the World Health Organisation that world leaders must not politicise the coronavirus pandemic but unite to fight it.

The same should go for our local body leaders and politicians. Congratulations to Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick and others who have demonstrated sound and responsible leadership in this respect.

We have heard endless complaints that lockdown was too long and undertaken at the expense of economic recovery, yet when there is a sensible and managed approach to a solution (using struggling local hotels as isolation venues) the same people complain and overstate the risks.

Lessons have been learned and this initiative will doubtless assist in stimulating recovery locally. Sadly it seems such initiatives are fine so long as they are implemented elsewhere, and for some, the parochial NIMBY attitude prevails. Time to unite not politicise.

(Abridged)

E M Smith

Rotorua

