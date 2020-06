More than 200 Aongatete properties are without power this morning after a car took down power lines.

A single-car crashed into a power pole at the intersection of Work Rd and State Highway 2 about 12.30am, a police spokeswoman said.

PowerCo said 228 Aongatete properties lost power about 12.35am, with an estimated restoration time of 8.30am.

There were no injuries, but the power lines came down blocking the road, she said.

The road was clear by about 2am, she said.