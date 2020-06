A man has been charged after a crash that left one person injured in Tauranga overnight.

The two-car crash happened on Cameron Rd about 1.20am, a police spokeswoman said.

One person was injured but an ambulance was not required, she said.

A 30-year-old man was taken into custody and was due to appear in the Tauranga District Court on charges including careless driving and driving in a dangerous manner.