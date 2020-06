A busy Tauranga intersection was left blocked this morning after a two-car crash.

The crash happened at the 15th Ave and Fraser St intersection about 7.35am, a police spokeswoman said.

The vehicles were both blocking the road for about an hour while emergency services worked to clear the scene, she said.

The incident left both cars badly damaged.

There were no reports of injuries and the cars were off the road by 8.40am, she said.