Bay of Plenty has copped a good soaking in the last 24 hours with downpours expected to continue through tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Metservice issued a heavy rain warning from yesterday morning right through to 6am Saturday for eastern parts of the region.

The rain was a result of a strong, moist northeasterly flow going over central New Zealand. In the last 24 hours, the Rotorua rain station had seen 27.6mm of rainfall, while Tauranga had seen 16.4mm.

Whakatāne had 21.6mm, with 100m for the East Cape.



Advertisement

Significant rain fell overnight in parts of central and northern New Zealand thanks to this low-pressure system centered west of the North Island. 24 hour rain totals to 7am: 61mm Wellington Aiport, 100mm Remutaka Summit, 60mm Takaka Hill. Full info: https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X pic.twitter.com/mMNbL1OiEd — MetService (@MetService) June 18, 2020

A complex low was slowly moving through the west of the North Island to east parts today and during the weekend. Associated fronts continued to bring rain or showers to northern and central parts of the country.

Metservice meteorologist Andrew James said the rainfall had broken a dry spell that the city had been experiencing for the last couple of weeks.

The last decent downpour for the region was around June 4 and 5.

He said rainfall was expected to continue into the weekend before clearing up completely Monday.

FORECAST:

Tauranga: A few light showers. Light winds. High of 17C, low of 10C.

Rotorua: Showers. Northeasterlies. High of 14C, low of 9C.

Whakatāne: Occasional rain, some heavy falls are possible. Northeasterlies. High of 17C, low of 12C.