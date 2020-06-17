The Bay of Plenty is looking at a restructuring process of its organisation in the fallout from Covid-19.

Bay of Plenty Rugby chief executive Mike Rogers said New Zealand was facing unprecedented times and many organisations and families had been impacted.

"The scale of the restructuring is primarily in direct response to the financial challenges we need to address to preserve the cash required to allow us to survive.

"We need to make significant cost savings now and re-build when we have more certainty as to what the future holds. Our main sponsors have committed to supporting Bay Rugby," he said.

Rogers said the people at Bay Rugby had always been and would continue to be their greatest asset.

"Unfortunately, we are having to look at some roles being merged or disestablish. The depth of the restructure is unknown as the review process is still ongoing.

"Bay Rugby will not be making any comments on individual roles as this is an employment matter and we wish to respect the privacy of our employees.

Rogers said the union was actively working with staff to support them through this process.