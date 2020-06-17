A number of Tauranga police have responded to an alleged assault at a Welcome Bay address this afternoon.

A police communication spokeswoman said officers were responding to a report of an assault in the Welcome Bay area, which was received just after 1 pm.

She said the incident involved people known to each other and it did not appear that anyone had suffered serious injuries.

The police spokeswoman said officers were still at the address, and there was no further information about the incident available at this time.

Advertisement

More details to come.